OpSH Commander tasks journalists on national security, objective reportage

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The General Officer Commanding, GOC 3 Division, Rukuba, Plateau State, and the Commander, of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar has called on journalists to always prioritize national security ahead of other considerations while discharging their duties as members of the fourth estate of the realm.

The GOC/Commander also pointed out the need for objectivity especially as the issues of insecurity are being reported and assured that efforts are being intensified to reduce the number of people still living in the camps as his men are working to ensure safety so that the displaced persons in the Mangu local government area can return to their communities.

He spoke on Wednesday at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH in Jos while he received the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the State who paid him a courtesy visit.

Major-General Abubakar urged that conflict merchants desist from their trade and allow the security personnel to do their job as they have worked to gain the confidence of the people and the commanders have been directed to promptly respond to distress calls and give timely feedback.

He commended members of the Correspondents’ Chapel for always calling to confirm information before publishing their reports and acknowledged that “The media has a key role to play in the sustenance of peace,” hence media practitioners should “be careful and always prioritize national security.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chapel, Polycarp Auta who led other members of the exco for the visit commended the synergy between the 3 Div/OpSH and the journalists, stated that his members are professionals working for credible media organizations within and outside the country and promised to continue to support the GOC/Commander and his personnel to achieve the desired peace in the State.