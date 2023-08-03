OPS calls on FG, Labour to avert socioeconomic disruptions

By Yinka Kolawole

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) has called on the Federal Government (FG) and the organised labour to work assiduously to avert disruption of socio-economic activities in the country.

OPSN is the umbrella body of five business membership organizations, namely: Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN); Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA); Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA); Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) and Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI).

In a statement by Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director General of MAN, the current Secretariat of OPSN, the body said it has followed the developments in the recent call by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) for a nationwide peaceful protest or rally.

He stated: “It would appear that the series of consultations between the Federal Government and the Labour Union have not yielded positive results and the latter has resolved to go ahead with the protest.

“While recognizing the right of the Labour Union to pursue the welfare of its members, we continue to implore the Government to employ its best endeavours to reengage the leadership of the Unions and find an amicable ground to avert the imminent disruption in business activities that will attend the protest. We opine that adequate consideration should be given to the dire state of the economy and the possible unintended social unrest that may result from the protests.

“We call on our members to be circumspective in their business operations, as we await the outcome of ongoing consultations between the Government and the labour Unions.”