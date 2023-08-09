Operational Efficiency: Army Chief, Lagbaja pledges to sustain partnership with NIGCOMSAT

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army (NA) has resolved to strengthen its partnership with Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) for a formidable communication infrastructure.

This resolution was reached on Wednesday, when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja received the management team of NIGCOMSAT, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr Tukur Lawal at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS appreciated the enduring collaboration between the Nigerian Army (NA) and NIGCOMSAT.

He disclosed that over the years, the agency has provided fast, reliable and secured communication to Army formations, which he noted, has positively impacted the operational efficiency of the NA.

The Army Chief pledged to sustain the collaboration between the NA and NIGCOMSAT, as the relationship with the agency has been positively rewarding.

In his remarks, the MD of NIGCOMSAT, Engr Lawal commended the NA for the feedback received on NIGCOMSAT services and the mutual collaboration between the two organizations.

He pointed out, that NIGCOMSAT was established to provide seamless connectivity and satellite communication through technological innovation.

He observed, that it is imperative for NA to collaborate with NIGCOMSAT to promote operational effectiveness and the territorial defence of the nation.

He urged the NA to actively participate in the next satellite launch by the agency, in furtherance of national defence and security, through collaborative development of secure communication infrastructure.

Both parties maintained that there were areas of challenges, which they both agreed to ameliorate to enhance productivity.