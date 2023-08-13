Opera mini  introduces features to kick-off football season in Nigeria, others

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Opera, a global web innovator, in a bid to provide uninterrupted football content in the 2023/2024 season in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa has introduced new features in its opera mini browser.

The company disclosed this in a press statement noting that these features enables users customize their browsing and stand chances to win through the company’s data-saving mobile browser.

It stated: “Opera is ready to kick off the 2023/2024 football season in style with a hatful of new features and chances to win through the company’s data-saving mobile browser, Opera Mini.

“Customize your browsing, stay on top of all the ongoing action, and even take home great prizes with Opera Mini, the ultimate game day companion for live, uninterrupted football content.”

Explaining the workings of the various features, Opera said: “Highlighting the return of league football is a new edition of the Opera’s Predictor game.

“Accessible through designated sections within Opera Mini and Apex Football, the Predictor game enables fans to more closely participate in the action by entering their predictions for 6 selected games per round of matches.

“Should they enter each score with 100 percent accuracy, they are eligible to win the grand prize of $10,000.

“But just for playing, participants are awarded a free spin on the prize wheel to potentially win data vouchers, cash prizes, mobile phones, and more.

“Users can additionally create a league with friends, so that they’re not just competing for prizes, but pride and prestige.

“And staying on top of the action has never been easier with Opera Mini’s Live Scores services, which provides users with a suite of features that put the world of football at their fingertips.

The company noted that the browser also have other features like the go Oper mini live match alerts and varied wallpapers for football fans to deck out their home screen with their favorite club’s colors.

It added:”Users in Kenya and Nigeria will not even have to use any additional data as they peruse the latest updates.”