Open Letter to Govs and Political Leaders of Edo

“Governments are best classified by considering who are the ‘somebodies’ they are in fact endeavouring to satisfy” – Alfred North Whitehead, 1861-1947

Many columnists, who have written for twenty years or more, must have received an appeal for help from Fellow Nigerians which bring tears to the eyes. You simply find it difficult to believe that Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly can turn blind eyes to a heart-rending appeal from some of their citizens for so long. Yet, I have, in black and white, appeals sent to the following eminent politicians in Edo State without a reply – Miss Eghe Ogbemudia, Senator Urhodige, Hon. Agbonayinma, Hon Eribo and Governor Obaseki. The first was written in October 2015 to Governor Adams Oshiomhole, who did not even bother to acknowledge receipt. The letter was edited to conserve space. Text has been left intact.

ANIGBORO STREET AND ENVIRONS COMMUNITY,

USELU, BENIN CITY.

July 4, 2017.

Mr Godwin Obaseki,

Your Excellency,

COME TO OUR AID AND SAVE OUR SOULS

We the landlords/landladies and inhabitants of Anigboro Street and environs, made up of Odia Street, behind Christ’s Chosen Church, Ekhaguere Street, Ugbo Street, Omorodion Street, Imafidon Street etc, hereby appeal to you in the name of God Almighty to please, save our souls and properties from the flood ravaging our area. We have cried out in the past to the Edo State government and some of those who matter in the political affairs of Edo South senatorial district. Regrettably, nothing has been done about the flood.

On 24th October, 2015, we wrote to the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, about the flood and our plight and pleaded with him to help us but nothing has been done. A copy of the said letter is hereby attached.

Your Excellency, the flood has reached alarming rate with result that, if nothing is done urgently about it, the whole houses in the area and properties might be washed away during this rainy season.

Many landlords and landladies in the area have already fled their homes as a result of the flood and their abandoned houses have become hiding places for criminal elements.

The flood situation in the area became worsened by the construction of services lanes on both sides of the Uselu/Lagos Road, Benin City.

The flood from Adolor Street area in Ugbowo, Uwasola road and their environs flow to our area, coupled with the one from Evbareke and Iyoba Streets.

Instead of the water going through the drain along the major Uselu/Lagos Road, substantial volume of the flood flow through the service lanes to our area because the service lanes were excavated below the major Uselu/Lagos Road.

Whenever it rains, our children no longer go to school while the women also cannot go to markets.

Those living in storey buildings cannot come down from their houses until the water is dried up.

The problem in our community is also compounded by impassable roads in the area which also need urgent repairs including grading and sand filling during dry season and even tarring the roads in the area as was done to Iheya Street off new Lagos Road, Benin City and its environs which were formerly no go area because of flood. Pedestrians and motorists can now ply Anigboro Street which is the only major road in the area because of the palliative work done on it by the Winners Chapel Church.

Your Excellency, seeing is believing; we will be delighted if you take a working visit to our area and see things for yourself. We also urge you sir, to help us reach out to the Federal Government about our plight and to please come to our aid and rescue us from the flood.

Yours Sincerely,

Elder Roland Irorere _____ 08052058113 Chief Frank Atoe _____ 08161801378 Mr. Iro Omorodion _____ 08023368954 Mr. Gibson Sylvester _____ 07061050177 Mr. Peter Omorogbe’ _____ 07018953297

For and on behalf of ourselves, landlords, landladies and inhabitants of Anigboro Street and environs, Uselu, Benin City.

Can anybody please ask all the politicians mentioned above two questions: who were you elected to serve? Is this how you serve them?