Ooni seeks corporate, govt investment in sports for youth development

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Chairman, Naija Soccer Stars, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has called on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to sponsor and support initiatives geared towards empowering youths in sports across the country.

The Ooni, who made the call at a press briefing signaling the start of entries for the second edition of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality TV Show in Abuja, while speaking on his intention for bringing into fruition the reality show, said his sole aim was to empower in the area of sports.

He said: “Initiatives such as this reality TV show, will add value to the society. They will help pick youths from the streets and give them a place in the society.

“I thank Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and Palton Morgan, a real estate development company, for being two of the headline sponsors of this Reality TV Show.

“I use this medium to call on others to join.”

On his part, the CEO, Naija Soccer Stars, Mr Rupert Ojenuwa, hinted that entries for the second edition of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Show will be done through short codes and will begin on or before mid August.