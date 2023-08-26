Onuesoke applauds Oborevwori for increasing workers’ salaries

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for increasing the state workers’ salaries and reduction of working days to ameliorate their hardship. Onuesoke described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a listening leader who has the feelings of Delta State workers at heart and has vowed to run a pro-workers welfare government.

According to Onuesoke, the Governor, even as Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, has always implemented laws towards the welfare of staff of the Assembly in particular and the state in general. He stated that when other states were still contemplating on how best to resolve the hardship created by the fuel subsidy removal, Oborevwori has gone ahead to implement a robust palliative agenda for the state workers.

The PDP chieftain equally commended the Governor for including the physically challenged and market women in the palliative agenda urging those who were yet to be included in the palliative package to exercise patience. Onuesoke also applauded the Governor on the extension of the palliative to local government workers and the directives to recruit two thousand workers for primary schools across the state. This gesture according to Onuesoke “is a major boost to the rising unemployment rate in the state and will address inadequacy of teaching and non-teaching staff”.