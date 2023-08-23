Onojaeme’ll deliver as Delta’s Commissioner for Health – NAGGMDP

The National Association Of Government General Medical And Dental Practitioner, NAGGMDP, has expressed confidence in the capabilities of Dr. Onojaeme Joseph, saying his appointment as the Commissioner for Health, Delta State was timely.

The Chairman, NAGGMDP, Dr Ogbo James, said Joseph’s appointment was needed in giving life to the health sector, adding that the group was optimistic that the sector will be better for it in the actualisation of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State M.O.R.E agenda.

A statement by James reads: “On behalf of the State Executive Council and the entire members of the National Association Of Government General Medical And Dental Practitioner, NAGGMDP, Delta state Branch, wish to congratulate one of their own, Dr Onojaeme Joseph on his swearing in as the Commissioner of Health, Delta State.”

Speaking further, James expressed gratitude and satisfaction from members to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for “appointing a well respected and distinguished medical professional as the Commissioner Of Health” assuring “him of a cordial working relationship with the government.”