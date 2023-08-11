Onoh cautions ex- British MP, Galloway over ill statement about Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s former spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh has given it back to a former member of the British parliament, George Galloway, who in a recent media report described the Nigerian President as a bagman for Chicago Mafia.

Onoh in his reply to Galloway said that the former British MP is a deviant and uncouth person who has outlived his usefulness in the United Kingdom and was looking for who to go down with.

According to Onoh, Galloway, should be wasting in an asylum other than constituting a nuisance to the universe.

“Gorgeous demented George, even though he has no business with Nigeria or our President, his non substantiated wild accusations were not all of his own making, rather from a depression state of mind

“Galloway conducted himself, that wherever he went, rows, controversy, disaffection, imaginary and delusional misinformation and a heightened level of uncouth flamboyance least expected of an MP.

“What does one expect from a 69year old man with four failed marriages and suffering from various depression , who was born in an attic in a slum tenement in the Irish quarter of Dundee, which is known as Tipperary.



“A disgrace to Scotland, he supported devolution for Scotland, but opposes Scottish independence. This clearly shows that something is wrong some where.



“Having caused controversies and international embarrassment in Syria, Latin America, Scotland and UK, European Union, India, Saudi Arabia. A character who the Canadian government denied entry into their country on the grounds that he is a threat to national security because of his support for the Palestinian group Hamas.



“No sane human being should take any utterance emanating from such a character as ‘Gorgeous demented George’ seriously neither will any responsible government around the world provide special treatment to a man who brags about giving financial support to Hamas, a terrorist organisation. Same character offered sympathy for Canada’s enemies in Afghanistan.



“Like Canada I’m sure Mr. Galloway has a large circle of friends in terrorist regimes and coupists elsewhere in the world willing to roll out the red carpet for him. Nigeria, however, won’t be one of them.



“MP Galloway should be rest assured that he won’t be granted entry into Nigeria present or in the near future.



“This same character trying to now use and attack on the President as his grand Oscar into Africa to add to his controversies unfortunately failed. He was even fired by a Talkradio station in the UK for his attempt to bring hatred into a wonderful occasion for English football.



“It’s on record that at some point Mr. Galloway Suffered a mental condition “lycanthropy: appeared on reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.



“During his time there, he mimed licking milk, while pretending to be a cat, from the cupped hands of another housemate, actress Rula Lenska. Hence I urge Nigerians and the world in general not to take the delusional accusations made against our President by a mental deranged character like Mr. Galloway seriously.



“So much has occurred, and is occurring still, in the life of ‘Gorgeous demented George.’ During his tenure as an MP he was expelled from his party for his close association to Saddam Hussein; protester against Iraq sanctions; accused in a US Senate report of being a beneficiary of the UN oil-for-food programme, champion of the people of Gaza; vehement critic of Israel and Zionism; TV presenter for Iranian state-run and Russian state-controlled stations; opponent of armed intervention in Syria; enthusiastic endorser of Hugo Chavez and late Fidel Castro; Russian war in Ukraine, military takeovers in Republic of Chad, The Republic of Niger, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, sympathiser of

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán who is the most notorious drug lord of all time, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement. the list goes on.



“That’s not to mention the fact he encourages rape of women. In his words: ‘Sex With Sleeping Women Isn’t Rape But ‘Bad Manners.’



“Clearly, from the above, it’s clear we are dealing with a psychiatric patient who requires immediate mental care, better still he should be confided in a mental home to save the United Kingdom and his family further embarrassment.”