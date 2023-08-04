Only ‘legitimate’ Niger’s govt can cut ties with us, France slams coup leaders

Macron

France has rejected Niger’s military junta’s move to end bilateral military pacts, saying it lacks legitimacy to do so.

Niger’s former colonial master said this in reaction to the earlier announcement made by Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani-led junta that the West African country has cut ties with opposing nations.

Vanguard earlier reported that Niger’s coup leaders declared that their country will have nothing to do with France, the United States, and Nigeria for their efforts in trying to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Reacting, France said, “The legal framework of France’s defence agreement with Niger is based on accords that were signed with the legitimate Nigerien authorities.”

The foreign ministry said after the junta in Niamey said it was cancelling military cooperation agreements with Paris, according to France24.

According to a report on Friday by Radio France International, the “delegation from the ECOWAS arrived in Niamey, with the aim of establishing a dialogue with the junta in order to obtain the return to constitutional order. The first contacts on site were positive.

“But at the end of the evening, the CNSP spoke through the voice of Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, the same who spoke on July 26, when the soldiers announced that they had overthrown Bazoum.

“Also, the Niger Coup leaders, on Thursday, revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France.”