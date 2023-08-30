Onjeh commends Benue Gov, Alia for achieving a paradigm shift in Benue’s appointment

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has commended the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, for achieving a paradigm shift in the appointment of his cabinet by providing greater space to the younger generation.

In a press statement issued today, Com. Onjeh, who was a guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the Commissioners and Special Advisers of the Benue State Government yesterday in Makurdi, stated that the majority of the commissioners sworn in by the Governor were young, agile and vibrant people who at most, would be in their early fifties; adding that the Governor’s appointment of seasoned technocrats and new breed politicians was indicative of his determination to inject new and fresh ideas into the governance of the state.

Onjeh further noted that even before Rev. Fr. Alia assigned portfolios to the respective Commissioners, it was obvious to him and all other interested discerning minds from the day of their nomination by the State Governor that they were all round pegs waiting to be fixed in round holes. Onjeh therefore appreciated Rev. Fr. Alia for the wisdom and discretion of placing the respective Commissioners in the appropriate Ministries that would enable them to optimize their education, training and experience towards supporting the Governor in achieving his ‘Strategic Development Plan for a Greater Benue.’

Com. Onjeh, who was a former Chairman of the Governing Board of PRODA, Enugu, further stated that all the recently sworn-in Commissioners in Benue State were young, competent and committed individuals who were poised to bring their tremendous energy, creativity and innovation in accomplishing a revolution in all spheres of governance in the state. He observed that the appointments equally reflected ample reward for commitment to the cause of the APC during the last general elections in the state.

While congratulating the Commissioners and Special Advisers, Com. Onjeh equally reminded them of what the State Governor told them during their swearing-in ceremony, which was that their contract is between them and the Benue citizens. “Therefore, beyond seeing themselves as appointees of the State Governor, they should remember that they owe the generality of Benue citizens a duty, and they are lucky to have a Principal in the person of Rev. Fr. Alia, who is ready to release the needed funds and logistics to advance Benue State,” stated Onjeh.

Onjeh therefore urged all the Commissioners and Special Advisers to work assiduously and wholeheartedly towards supporting the success of the Rev. Fr. Alia Administration towards taking Benue State to the next higher level of development. “All they have to do is to think outside the box so that they don’t go round the same routine of governance as witnessed previously in the state; as Benue is principally a civil service state, with peasant farming as the second major occupation,” observed Onjeh.

Noting that there weren’t many functional manufacturing industries currently in Benue State, Onjeh urged the Commissioners to embark on developmental initiatives that would create jobs for the teeming unemployed, as that was one way the impact of governance could be felt quickly. “Due to the prevailing economic hardship in the country, not many Nigerians have the patience to understand the economic indices and terminologies, such as the time lag for any policy formulation. Therefore, even though the government may be right to appeal for patience from the citizenry in order for the state’s policies to follow the due processes of implementation, the expectant citizens may not be patient enough in view of the economic and social pressures they may be experiencing at this particular period,” stated Onjeh.

Onjeh therefore opined that the best way for the government to make an immediate positive impact while embarking on extensive reforms and massive investments in critical infrastructure was to target projects that will directly touch the lives of the citizens, in order to ameliorate their current economic situations. “In essence, the government should target bringing immediate relief to the people, while concurrently working on economic recovery and long-term reforms,” advised Onjeh