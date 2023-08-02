One Year Remembrance: Tafa Balogun, a great leader, mentor — Arase

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase has described the late former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Tafa Balogun as a great leader and mentor whose strength, courage, inspection and kindness, provided immense opportunities for all those who knew and worked with him while he was alive.

Dr. Arase revealed this while eulogising Alhaji Balogun on the first year remembrance anniversary of his death.

He described the former IGP as a strong, dynamic and hardworking boss who invested hugely in the lives of many vulnerable and underprivileged Nigerian in the pursuit of justice.

The PSC Chairman added that Alhaji Balogun was one of the greatest persons he’d been opportuned to serve under his leadership, adding that even after his demise, his good deeds still speak for him both in and out of the Police Force.

“I am grateful to have had him as a boss. He was an essential part of my career as a police officer and I remember him always with pride and honour”.

Dr. Arase further stressed that though the loss of Balogun can never be recovered, he prays he would find the reward of leading a kind life as he dwells happily with the Saints in heaven.

He also enjoined the family to be comforted in the faith that Alhaji Tafa Balogun is in a better place, and prayed for the continued repose of his soul.