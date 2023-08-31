One feared killed as masquerade, worshippers clash in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —A young man identified as ‘Cross,’ from Amankpo Umu-Ezike, Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been feared killed when masquerade worshippers clashed at Nua community in Aku community.

It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Etiti Police Division, Chinedu Okike, and other residents of Aku sustained gunshot injuries during the fracas.

It was learned that no few than 100 locals were hospitalised following the incident.

The spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident said one male suspect has been arrested in connection with the clash, adding that normalcy has been restored in the community.

According to an eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, the clash occured at Elu-Orie Nua Aku around 4p.m., on Monday.

In his words “The fight started when Odo masquerade worshippers in their numbers accompanied one Odo masquerade called Ugwuishihe to Elu-Orie Nua as tradition demands for final visitation before departing to the spirit world on August 31, 2023.

“As the Odo masquerade with her worshippers got to Elu-Orie Nua, some boys from Nua in their numbers started stoning them from all angles. As the worshippers advanced, the boys, who were suspected to be from Nua, started shooting at them. In the process, the DPO of Ogbede Police Division was shot alongside other people.

“Most people started running for their lives as the DPO got shot and the men of Nigeria Police Force, who were on ground with the DPO to ensure a peaceful passage of the Odo masquerade in all the villages had to use tear gas to repel the shooters.

“The two police van they came with were damaged by Nua boys, when they were throwing stones at the police people.”

The source also said that one Mr. Kenneth allegedly among those shooting at the worshippers was later apprehended by the police and those shot taken to hospitals.

However, when newsmen visited Attah Memorial Hospital, where one of the victims was taken to, Cross was seen lying on hospital bed with gunshots injuries, including the one that damaged his manhood while piercing through his thigh.

The DPO who was injured, said: “We only went to Aku to ensure there was peace and order as Odo masquerade and her worshippers visit different villages today. “

We passed through Obie village unhindered only for Nua people to come out and started attacking us.

“I was injured and our vehicles were damaged. Our duty was to ensure that there peace in all communities but the enemies of Police came out to attack us,” he explained.

Reacting to the incidence, Vice Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Jude Amunabor, condemned the attack and promised that both state and local governments would get to the root of the matter.

He assured his people that government would punish anyone who took laws into his hands.

It was gathered that two factional masquerade groups have been laying claims as to the authentic group, whose date should be generally accepted as the only day when the Odo Masquerade should return to the spirit world after the annual festival.

While a group at Nua village Aku had claimed to have paraded and sent the Odo Ugwuishihe Masquerade to the spirit world on August 7, those of Aku had ignored them, insisting that it was on August 31, that the masquerade should have its final journey.