Ondo Summer Camp: We’re unlocking potentials of young Nigerian girls – Akeredolu’s wife

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Wife of Ondo state Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, weekend said that the annual summer boot camp for young girls in the state, was fast becoming a breeding ground for future leaders and unlocking the potentials of young Nigerian girls.

Mrs Akeredolu said this during the closing ceremony of 2023 BEMORE Summer Booth Camp in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

She expressed the need to use education as a weapon for empowerment, thereby changing the crafted helpless mentality in the girl child early.

” Educating the girl child should be a priority in every society that desires to see a change and a developed economy, the initiative has placed the girls in a vantage position and gives them opportunities that most girls do not have around the world.

” We’re happy that another batch of leaders have been equipped in the last few weeks of BEMORE Summer Booth Camp, the initiative thrives on building capacities as well as building lives.

” Over the last few years, the initiative have built sturdy bridges across ethnic, religious and economic boundaries by turning lives around and yearly enlarging its empire of female champions.

“Over the years, we have built incredible talents in solar technology, ICT and nurtured a culture of entrepreneurial adventure. And as we build, we give them out as bricks for building a virile, fair and gender balanced society

“Having built over three thousand vibrant young women who are making waves on different fronts around the world, it is only ideal to build for these geniuses a place they all can call a home; a befitting edifice where the generations of Bemore girls would freely meet, interact and make things happen.

Akeredolu called on well meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the initiative as it embarks on a project to build a befitting edifice for the training and building girl-child

“I therefore call on you, my friends, associates and political enthusiasts, to join hands with me in erecting enduring halls, hostels etc that would stand as a memorabilia in your honour when we have all gone; to donate structures in your names that would remind the world into the far future of what roles you played in the struggle for the emancipation of the girl child in this nation and the continent even when we are no longer here.

“This is the clarion call we all need to heed to help the girl children to soar above primordial limitations, to restore abundant pride to the female folk; to give girls renewed sense of self and a worthier future, and to build a gender-fair country that we all can be proud of.

She charged the girls to keep their heads high, restating the beauty of being women on their own terms and deploying their skills to live above board and help humanity.

In his remarks, the Acting Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended Mrs. Akeredolu for the initiative and urged the girls to use the knowledge acquired during the two weeks training to make a difference in the world.

Ayedatiwa said “The transformation has not only fortified you to aim higher, you are also sufficiently empowered to own your future. We rejoice with you over this huge turning point in your lives; your voice must be heard louder and you must go out to represent your gender creditably in all facets of life.

What you have been offered here is a world class opportunity which can stand you side by side with your contemporaries across the globe.

“Never again must you succumb to gender discriminitation, religious/cultural biases, inferiority complex and other forms of gender sterotypes.

“This intensive training must be nurturing to your will power to put into practice all

that you have learnt and gained during within this period”

The Chairman, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Rt. Hon.. Victor Olabintan, applauded Mrs. Akeredolu for coming up with the initiative and for sustaining the vision over the years.

Olabintan restated the significance of the program to the development of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Entrepreneurship (STEM+E) amongst girls most especially in the state.

Miss Oladimeji Folasewa, who spoke on behalf of other girls, appreciated the platform stressing that it has opened doors of opportunities for them to prepare to contribute their own qouta to the development of not just the state but Nigeria most especially in the area of STEM+E.