Ondo sacks 18 council chairmen, councillors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has sacked all the 18 council chairmen and their councillors across the state.

Their sack followed the constitutional expiration of their tenure.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Acting governor, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, in Akure, asked them to vacate their offices.

They were directed to hand over the administration of the councils to the Heads of Local Government Administration in their councils.

The statement reads “The constitutional tenure of the elected Chairmen and Councillors of Local Governments in Ondo State ends today, 30th August 2023.

” This implies that all Chairmen and Councillors would vacate their respective offices accordingly and hand over the administration of the Local Governments.

“Pursuant to the foregoing and in order not to allow for vacuum, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration in the eighteen (18) Local Governments across the State to take charge of the administration of the Local Governments forthwith, pending further directives from the State Government.

” The outgoing officials are also enjoined to handover properly, please.

It added that “The State Government appreciates the outgoing Chairmen and Councillors for their meritorious services to the people of Ondo State, while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours