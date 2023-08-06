Ondo police detectives arrest photographer with human parts

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested a 26 year old photographer, Franklin Akinyosuyi, suspected to be a ‘yahoo boy’ for being in possession of human parts.

Akinyosuyi, who owns a boutique, was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that as the head of a human was discovered in a sack inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment in the area.

It was learnt that the children of the landlord of the apartment who discovered the human part raised the alarm and police detectives were invited.

A search by the police detectives, it was gathered resulted in the discovery of human parts and other items suspected to charm,.and human blood.

The Suspect reportedly confessed ownership of the of the strange items found in his possession.

He reportedly owned up that he bought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

Contacted, the police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that “the suspect was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound , the landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag, when he did, a human skull was found in the bag.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a Native Doctor in Osun State to enhance his Business. Investigation is on going and the suspect is in custody,” she said.

Odunlami added that, “When the bag was opened, the bag had a box and the skull was found in the box.”