Ondo LCDAs: Our marginalisation is subjugating, Akoko’s tell Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

—- Demand 16 LCDAs

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Prominent leaders of four Akoko council areas in the Ondo state, have protested against cases of injustice and marginalisation in the political space of the state.

They equally rejected the lopsidedness in the creation of the new LCDAs in the four council areas.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the National President of the Akoko Consultative Forum ACF, Pa Rogbitan Lawrence lbukun, said that the state government had greatly marginalisation them in the political space of the state.

Ibukun listed the four councils to include, Akoko North East, Akoko North West , Akoko South East and Akoko South West.

On the recently created Local Council Development Areas LCDAs, lbukun, kicked against the lopsidedness in the creation of additional 33 LCDAs across the state.

“The four Akoko LGAs were allocated Nine (9) LCDAs while Owo and Ose with only two LGAs were allocated Eight LCDAs which implies : 2 is equal to 8 , and 4 is equal to 9.

“As much as we support Ondo State government’s vision and mission to create new LCDAs , we demand for 16 LCDAs in Akoko as follows :Akoko North East – 4 LCDAs ,Akoko North West – 4 LCDAs , Akoko South East – 3 LCDAs

and Akoko South West – 5 LCDAs.

” What a case of Injustice? Population wise , according to 2006 Census figure, Owo LGA has a population of 218,886 and Ose has a population of 144,901.

“The total population of Owo and Ose is 363,787 whereas the total population of the 4 Akokos is 701,113.

” The implication and intending fallout of the purported exercise is aimed at subjugating , marginalizing and killing Akoko politically and put the Akokos in

perpetual bondage in the scheme of things compare to Owo and Ose within the same Ondo North Senatorial District.

“We are bold to say capital NO. This is not acceptable to Akokos. Enough is Enough.

Speaking on other area of neglect, the President listed “unfairness in the upgraded Obaship position in the state in recent time and neglect in roads construction in the four council areas amongst others.

” We’re also requesting Ondo State government to complete Ikare – Ajowa Road and interface onAkungba- Oka – Ishua – Ibilo Road . Also , Owo-Ikare Road requires Ondo State intervention.

“Upgrading of our deserving Obas in Akoko to Grade A as it was done in others zones.

Speaking about the sizes and population of the four Akoko council areas, lbukun said that Akoko North East LGA has 13 political Wards, Akoko North West, 10 political Ward, Akoko South East, 11 political Wards and Akoko South West with 15 political Wards.

According to him “As at 2006 which is still the current Census figure that is recognized in Nigeria , the

population of the four Akoko Local Government Areas are “Akoko North East LGA is 179,092, Akoko North West LGA is 211,867, Akoko South East is 82,443 and Akoko South West, 228,383.

” The total is 701 , 785 while Ose is 144,139, Owo, 222,262. total Owo and Ose = 366,401.

“We urge our sons and daughters in government to continue to do their work diligently as we are noted for and we urge our people at home to remain calm until justice is seen to have

been done in our case.

Rogbitan noted that ” Ondo State belong to all of us and we shall strive harder to lift her up even at the face of provocation.