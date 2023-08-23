Ondo LCDAs: Nobody will impose caretaker chairman, Acting Gov, assures protesters

“Give oil agency 7-day ultimatum to pay them

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

EX- MILITANT “generals” under Phase Ex-Agitators, yesterday, threatened to attack infrastructures of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and oil facilities in 11 states.

The ex-militant leaders, who claimed that the Commission was owing them for emergency jobs they borrowed money to execute, four years ago, gave the interventionist agency a seven-day ultimatum to pay them.

In a communique issued by Aru Kai, aka Red Label, and Ola Owodele, at the end of an emergency meeting, in Warri, Delta State, the ex-militant “generals” resolved as follows:

“That the Phase 2 generals shall declare a controversy with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the end of August 31, 2023.

“That we, the generals, will attack all NDDC facilities, including other oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

“That the Niger Delta Development Commission has deliberately frustrated, refused to pay for emergency jobs awarded to us, which was completed four years ago.

“It is sad to note that two of the generals who were part of the job have passed on due to frustration. That due to a lack of funds, the generals could not access treatment when they were sick,

“That the NDDC management pay themselves and receive salaries, while our jobs have not been paid

“That at the end of this ultimate, we shall be left with no option than to attack all NDDC infrastructures across eleven (11) states to press home our demand

” That we shall also resort to attacking oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

” Nigerian securities agencies, indeed the Federal Government, should intervene urgently to avoid the catastrophe after the expiration of the deadline. The federal government should note that we are not faceless

“We are, therefore, calling on the management of the NDDC to act as a matter of urgency to settle our contractual deal.

“We hope that the Commission will do the needful to avoid a face-off, the disruption of the peace as well as human, and material resources in the region.

“We are prepared to damn any consequences as we’have been patient for so long.

“The federal government should be prepared to build more detention centres across the length and breadth of the region,” they added.