Ondo LCDAs: Monarch, others rejects alleged imposition of council chairman by Akeredolu’s wife

—- l’ve live there for 38 years – Victim

—- lt’s a lie, don’t drag her into your dirty politics- Wife’s Aides

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The crisis over the creation of new Local Council Development Areas LCDAs, in Ondo state, took a new dimension as a traditional ruler and political leaders in the newly created Odigbo council area, rejected the alleged imposition of caretaker chairman by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The monarch, Orunja of Odigbo kingdom, Oba Rufus Adegboyega Akinrinmade, Adebusoye and a former House of Representatives member in the council, Mayowa Akinfolarin, insisted that such aberration would not be allowed by the residents of Odigbo.

Reports had it that Mrs Akeredolu

had penciled down the Councillor representing Ore Ward, Nwamara, Eucharia, as the new Caretaker Chairman.

Speaking on the issue, Oba Adebusoye, on behalf of the community said it was an aberration for their Obas to be taking directives from a non-indigenous person appointed as Caretaker chairman of the Council.

They said the First Lady cannot impose a politician of Ibo extraction as Caretaker Chairman of Odigbo LCDA.

Speaking at the palace of Orunja of Odigbo kingdom, Oba Rufus Adegboyega Akinrinmade, Adebusoye 1, the Odigbo residents said it was an aberration for him to be taking directive from a non-indigenous person appointed as Caretaker chairman of the Council.

Oba Akinrinmade advised his subjects to allow peace to reign and equally appealed to Mrs Akeredolu not to jeopardise the peace in the community.

He said that Nwamara visited him two weeks ago and claimed she was in support of another person to emerge as Caretaker Chairman.

Oba Akinrinmade said Nwamara told him she declined the offer when she was called.

Also, the former House of Representatives member, Mayowa Akinfolarin, said they would never allow a non-indigenous person to be Caretaker Committee Chairman for the new LCDA.

Akinfolarin said ” We have this historic antecedent of ensuring peace in our domain. We have told our youths to be peaceful. We are doing many things to ensure peace.

” We are appealing to the First Lady that we love her and our neighbours. We are saying no to anything that will tamper with the peace of this locality.”

Speaking on the development, the

Organising Secretary of Ondo APC, Dr. Tunji Moyero, said Anyanwu-Akeredolu cried against injustice when she wanted to contest as a Senator in Imo State.

Moyero said that “Our king cannot go to council to take orders from someone who is not from here. If we refused to fight, our children will fight.

“Everybody must rise up to this. We are begging the wife of the governor that if there is any pronouncement to that regard, we have no other way. Our youths are prepared. We are fighting for what is legitimate.”

Another community leader, Femi Olafumiloye, said the action of the First Lady would disturb peace in the community.

Olafumiloye said ” How can we start an LCDA with a total stranger as the first Caretaker Chairman.

” It is a passionate plea. She can rescind this decision. We cannot take it. Let our people be the chairman. How can an Ibo woman communicate to us.”

When contacted, Nwamara said she has lived in Odigbo for over 38 years and has helped to develop the community.

According to her “I am a politician. Everything in life is opportunity. I did not know about any protest. I have lived in Odigbo for over 38 years. I have helped in community development. I am also hearing the rumour.”

An aide to the wife of the governor who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, denied her involvement in who becomes chairman of the councill or not.

” The wife of the governor is far away in German, seeing to it that her husband recuperate fast and return to the state.

” If the truth be told, Mrs Akeredolu, don’t have the luxury of time to waste on such matters, they shouldn’t drag her into their dirty politics ” the aide said .