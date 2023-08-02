Ondo govt presents bill for creation of LCDAs

The Ondo State Government has presented a bill for a law to provide for the creation of Local Council Development Areas ( LCDAs) in the state.

Mr Benjamin Jayeola, the Clerk of the House, read the bill on the floor of the house on Wednesday.

The House Majority Leader, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, (APC/ Owo Constituency 1) said that the bill has to do with the state’s progress.

Ogunmolasuyi, who moved the motion for the First and Second Reading of the bill, said that it would add more value to the people of the state.

He asked the lawmakers to expedite action on the passage of the bill which was seconded by Mr Oluwarotimi Fasonu (APC/Odigbo Constituency 2).

Mr Toyin Japhet (APC/Akoko North-East Constituency) described the bill as laudable, saying the creation of the LCDAs was long overdue as it would fast-track rapid development at the grassroots.

Japhet asked the house to give the bill speedy and thorough deliberation for its adoption.

The deputy speaker said that it was an important bill and gave the state governor a pass mark for initiating it.

Also, Mr Chris Ayegbusiwa (APC/Okitipupa Constituency 1) thanked the state governor for breaking the jinx of creation of LCDA in the state.

He pointed out that the bill, if passed, would spread the dividends of democracy and accommodate good growth at the grassroots.

Mr Olatunji Oshati, (APC/ Ose Constituency) stated that the bill, if passed, into law would address many challenges confronting the grassroots, adding that it would open the rural areas to modernisation.

Mr Rotimi Abitogun (APC/Akure Constituency 2) moved the motion for the bill to be referred to the Committee of the Whole House and Mr Tope Komolafe (APC/Ifedore Constituency) seconded the motion.

House Speaker Olamide Oladiji said that the LCDAs would complement the efforts of the existing 18 Local Government Councils and he implored all lawmakers to ensure the passage of the bill into law.

Also on Wednesday, a bill to amend the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2021 passed the First Reading.