Ondo entrepreneurs shine at international leadership training

By Elizabeth Osayande

Ondo State entrepreneurs and winners of the, “2022 ONDEA My Idea pitch competition,” recently received Jamie Parjoel International Leadership Training certificates, for their exceptional performance at the international business summit, held recently in Nairobi, Kenya, and Kigali, Rwanda.

According to the Ondo state government, the feat by the entrepreneurs was a testament to their dedication and commitment to growth and self-development; and also to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s vision to nurture local talents, and boost the economy.

Part of the statement read: “This recognition not only highlights their capabilities but also underscores the comprehensive support they have received from the Ondo State Government and the visionary guidance of the state’s leadership.

“The resonance of their success is a result of the dedicated efforts of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, ONDEA. The agency’s role in nurturing local talent, along with the government’s unwavering support, has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in this remarkable achievement.

“This remarkable tale of success is both an inspiration to others and a source of immense pride for Ondo State. Through their endeavors, these entrepreneurs have achieved a major milestone and marked their place on the global entrepreneurial map as well as illuminated the path to excellence for aspiring business leaders in Ondo state.

“And as they prepare to implement the strategies and knowledge gained, these entrepreneurs set their sights on a future that promises innovation, expansion, and an international level of exploits in their businesses. Their journey serves as a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and the unceasing encouragement of visionary leadership.”

Meanwhile, the delegates have since sent their gratitude to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his the invaluable support bestowed upon them, as well as the guidance, mentorship, and unwavering business support offered by the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, ONDEA.