Ondo court remands footballer who butchered Ex-lover

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court, in Ondo state, has ordered the remand in prison of a 45 year old footballer, Bankole Oginni, who allegedly killed his ex-lover, Bosede Adejoro and removed her intestines and womb.

Oginni, a civil servant and staff of the Public Compliant Commission, in Akure, was charged to court by the police for murder.

Recall that the defendant was reported to have invited his ex-lover, to his father’s house at Danjuma in Akure, where he gruesomely killed her.

Police said that the defendant tied the hands of his ex- lover, poured hot water on her body after killing her in his living room, and also removed her intestines and womb.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that Oginni, committed the offence on August 5, 2023 at No. 9 , Adebobajo Street, Danjuma area, Akure.

Akintimehin alleged that the defendant murdered and cut the body of the 45-year-old victim, Bosede Adejoro.

The offence, according to him, contravanes Section 320 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006.

When the charge was read to the defendant, the court did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

The Police prosecutor, asked the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.(DPP).

While granting the request, the trial Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Al-Yunus also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for advice.

He thereafter adjourned the case till December 4, 2023 for mention.