Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse – Speaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to continue to support any law that forbids drug abuse in the state, promising to collaborate with relevant authorities in waging war against illicit drugs.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Olamide Oladiji, said this while hosting the Zonal Commander, Zone J of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Parah Bawa, in his office, on Wednesday in Akure.

Oladiji, represented by Mr Abayomi Akinrutan, the Deputy Speaker, explained that the state government would join the agency in putting in place awareness programmes and advocacy aimed at combating illicit drugs across the state.

The speaker,who described the state as one of the most peaceful states in the country, called on parents, stakeholders and individuals to always enlighten the youth on the danger inherent in drug abuse.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place in a drug-ridden society.

Oladiji, however, expressed deep appreciation to the NDLEA for making him ‘Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse’ (WADA), saying such gesture would further spur him to support zero tolerance to drug abuse in the state.

Earlier, Bawa said the purpose of his visit to the House was to identify with lawmakers in the pursuit against drug trafficking, drug abuse and other social vices.

According to him, over 14 million people in Nigeria engage in various drug related offences every year, saying that the alarming rate informed the creation of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) by the agency.

While calling for the collective efforts of all and sundry toward stamping out the unhealthy behaviour in the society, Bawa appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his various measures aimed at making the state a safe haven for living.

He, however, solicited the support of the House of Assembly when necessary, saying that the agency had partnered with the Ministry of Education on teaching of the dangers of drug abuse at all levels, to help nip the monster in the bud.