Ondo 33 LCDAs: We’ve been shortchanged, Akure youth coalition raises alarm

…Creation, lopsided

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The outcry that greeted the creation of 33 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in Ondo state, continued yesterday, as the Akure Youth Coalition, rejected the lopsided spread of the new councils.

Recall that some monarchs and youths from some councils areas across the state led protest to the venue of the public hearing on the LCDAs bill, organised by the state House of Assembly.

They disrupted the sitting alleging marginalisation and lopsidedness in the new created councils.

Also, yesterday, the Akure Youth Coalition, in a statement issued by its President, Adekambi Oluwatuyi Daniel, General Secretary, Adeyeye Micheal and National Organizing Secretary, Oluyi Tayo, rejected “the decision to create only three LCDAs from the current Akure South local government area and only one LCDA from the current Akure North local government area.

They said that ” to us, is a political exercise aimed at shortchanging the people of Akure.

The statement reads “What logical explanation can the government give for creating more LCDAs from a smaller local government than Akure South local government, the state capital? With the proposal of the government, the current Akure South/Akure North federal constituency will now have six LGA/LCDAS another federal constituency will have eight (8) LGA/LCDAS. How logical is this?

” In every State of the country where LCDAs have been created, including our neighbouring Ekiti, the state capital gets more than any other local government.

” Why is that of Ondo State different? Who are those pushing this satanic agenda in the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who has been absent from office in recent months? What offence has Akure committed to deserve this kind of insulting treatment from the government?

“We the people of Akure therefore reject in its totality any LCDA creation that will shortchange our people.

“We are peace loving people and we therefore urge the government not to carry out any exercise that will threaten the peace we have been enjoying in our communities with a politically motivated exercise.

“We, therefore, state that the LCDAs as created did not take into consideration the memoranda submitted to the government Committee by Akure Kingdom, which requested for the creation of eight LCDAS from Akure South.

“Creating three LCDAs from Akure South and one from Akure North grossly under represents us in terms of human population, voting population, land mass, housing units, utilities and public facilities.

“Akure North with one of the biggest land mass and Akure South with the biggest population and largest contribution to the economy of the state deserve more LCDAs as both LGs are crucial to the development of the State.

” If the aim of the creation of the LCDAs is to bring development closer to the grassroots, then citing the headquarters of the new LCDA from Akure North in Oba-Ile, which an urban area, defeats such aim when there are less developed communities like Ilu-Abo, Igbatoro, Igoba, etc.

“The map of the State has been balkanized to cede various parts of Akure to other communities and this will not be accepted.

“The idea of equaling the unequal’s by creating same number of LCDAs in the three senatorial districts of the State without taking into consideration the various factors listed in (2) above is against the rule of fairness and equity.

“Akure, the State capital, should therefore be granted a Special Status and given the number of LCDAs as recommended to the government committee by the community.

“It is therefore imperative that we urge the government that the relative peace of Akure, the state capital, should not be threatened in any way, as this exercise, as it currently is, is capable of creating restiveness in the system.

The statement noted that ” Akure community has been a good host to this government and the people of Ondo State. It therefore should be given its dues.