Omo-Agege greets Ibori at 65

James Ibori

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, on his 65th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the former governor, Senator Omo-Agege noted Chief Ibori’s extraordinary compassion and humane disposition to all who cross his path, especially his selfless sacrifices so that others may rise.

Omo-Agege spoke via a statement by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser.

“Your commitment towards justice, fairness and equity, forging peace and nationalistic disposition are among qualities that have distinguished you as one of the great sons of Delta State and Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said that many are inspired to excel in various fields of life by Chief Ibori who he described as “Our National Leader.”

He said: “I congratulate His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

“I pray that God grants him long and fulfilling life as he continues to contribute towards the progress of Delta State and our country, Nigeria.”