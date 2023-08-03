Omo-Agege an exemplary leader, says Ijaw chieftain, Warefa

The Chairman and Managing Director of TUWASCO Marine Services Limited, Engr. Arthur Warefa has congratulated the former Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his 60th birthday, describing him as leader per excellence.

Warefa, in a goodwill message to Omo-Agege yesterday in Warri, Delta State, said the Delta State All Progressives Congress APC Governorship candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election has distinguished himself as an examplary leader.

The Ijaw businessman noted that Omo-Agege’s 60th birthday is worthy of celebration because he has touched lives positively both in Delta State and outside the state.

” Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s performance and achievements in the Senate was remarkable and he diligently used his office as Deputy President of the Senate to attract meaningful infrastructural development to Delta Central and parts of Delta South and Delta North”

Warefa prayed for divine grace for Omo-Agege to celebrate more birthdays, while asking God to grant Omo-Agege’s heart desires on his birthday.