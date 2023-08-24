OML 34 Western Operator vows to tackle youth restiveness with sports

Some members of staff of the company ably led by Mr. Dele Aisekhalaye, in Blue on the field

As part of an effort in promoting peaceful co-existence among youths in its various host communities, NEPL/ND-WESTERN JV, OML 34 Assets Management Team, AMT, said it will soon commence the sponsorship of an enlarged annual football competition as a means of enhancing sustainable cordial relations.

Speaking with newsmen during the opening game between Okpare United FC Vs Eruemukohwarien United FC, held recently at Otu-Jeremi stadium, Ughelli South Council area, Company’s team leader, Mr. Dele Aisekhalaye, described the tournament as a pilot edition preceding its adoption as Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, to host communities.

Asekhalaye who represented the Manager, government, community relations and security Mr Sheidu Aiguedo disclosing that the idea of sponsoring football competition among its community youths was first muted by Mr. Aiguedo and the rest of them keyed into the idea based on how sports, especially football had become a veritable tool in promoting peace and unity both within and outside the country.

According to him; “The idea is for us to bring the youths of our host communities together to actualize our Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS), which we owe the communities and we think that with this kind of arrangement the communities would respond to us alot better on issues and they will be happy”.

“At the end of the day the winners here will be motivated as they would go home with some little packages. There’s a cup, medals, and there’s a little cash prizes attached that would be won by the best and participating teams in the competition”.

Continuing; “This competition is a new innovation in our CRS dealings with host communities. The idea was first muted by our very dynamic Manager, He thought of this idea and we grew the idea and today it has come to fruition”.

“The idea is to continue to do things outside the box. Think of how we can continue to get our communities together so that we stir them out of vandalism, restiveness and other social vices and stir them into positive line”.

Responding to the sustainability of the competition, Mr. Aisekhalaye, said; “We shall access this first one. It’s a pilot run and it’s our hope and prayer that at end of the competition which is going to last a week, we access it and probably take note of the shortcomings we have observed and see how we can expand it in subsequent editions”.

“Right now, we have only chosen these few communities because they are our core communities and that is why we decided to start with them but we have the hope to expand it to other host communities in the course of time”, he stated.

Also speaking; Comrade Rufus Onokurefe (Chairman of Chairmen/President General (PG) Iwherekan Community in Ughelli South Local Government area, thanked the management of the company for the initiative to sponsor the football tournament in the community.

He noted that besides promoting peace in the community, the tournament would go a long way in creating avenue for the teeming able bodied youths in the area to channel their energies.

The first game between Okpare United FC VS Eruemukohwarien United FC, ended 2 goal to 1 against Okpare while the second match was won by Iwhereka by 2 goals against Effurun otor nil.

The final game comes up on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at the same venue.