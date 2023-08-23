Oluwo visits Chinese ambassador, calls for FG, China’s economic ties

By Biodun Busari

Oluwo of Iwo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called for strong ties between the federal government and the Chinese government that will drive production and investment.

The paramount ruler of Iwoland made this call during his recent visit to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Osun monarch said production has placed China ahead of most developed countries, a feature which has eradicated poverty in the country, and Nigeria must emulate such.

Oluwo also convinced the ambassador to prioritise Iwo and Osun State in their investment drive, noting the business-friendly environment and security in the areas are great factors.

Oba Akanbi described China’s productive power as enviable, calling on President Tinubu to partner with the Chinese government in an investment drive.

He said the government can also consider loans from China for Nigeria’s infrastructural growth and development as China can be trusted, to some extent.

“China is one of the leading productive power blocs contributing significantly to the world’s economy. They have built an enviable economic viability and vibrancy for themselves,” Oluwo said.

“I’m calling on the Federal Government led by President Ahmed Tinubu to partner with China and Chinese investors to drive our economy through production. Formulating effective business policies that will encourage investors is necessary. We need to move by partnering with developed countries whose keen interest is in production and not consumption.”

“China is ahead. They started from somewhere. Today, they are the giant in the production sector. Their economic status is superlative. We should have a bilateral economic affinity with them.”

“I urge the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, to work closely with the new government for an improved economic tie. The insecurity is being checked and decimated. Nigeria is now safer for business. In my domain, Iwo, and my state, Osun, is business-friendly. Your companies and investments are safe with maximum profit,” the royal father added.

Also at the meeting were the Managing Director of CCECC Nigeria Ltd, David Wang; Managing Director of CGCOC Group, Zhong Xiang and the Chairman, China Harbour Engineering Company (Nig) Limited – Mr. Martin Chen.