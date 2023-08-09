Olubumi Tunji-Ojo gave us reason to live – Akoko Women Association Chairman

“He changed our lives and gave us hope. He gave us many reasons to live, no one, I mean No one has ever done what he has done for us in Akoko” – Akoko Women Association Chairman.

It takes one committed heart with sincere love for humanity to re-write the story of a people. The Young Political enigma Rt Hon. Dr Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, who just turned 41 years old, has been the becon of hope for the people of Ondo state and beyond. His milk of kindness is second to none. As at two weeks ago, he empowered over 1,000 market women in Ondo state with #50,000 (fifty thousand Naira each) to boost their trade, this has made a huge impact in ameliorating the sufferings of his people in the face of the fuel subsidy removal. A twist that our nation has to go through to liberate our economy and invest in nation development. In the recent past, while serving as a member of the 9th Assembly, he facilitated employment and jobs for over 230 verified names both within and outside Ondo state contributing to the reduction of unemployment among youths in the country, thereby reducing social tension in the region.

For the people of Akoko, in Ondo state, it has been an emancipation, Honourable Tunji-ojo constructed several quality roads linking the constituency to the world. This makes for ease of travels and selling of their farm Products. It also reduced the number of lives lost on these roads. The roads always come with solar panelled light to illuminate them at night. The roads include 13km Arigidi to Okeagbe Road, also linking Oyin Road, The Sabo Ugbe Road, Alhaja Shehifotu Road, to mention but a few under his constituency project.

Other infrastructural development to the area includes the construction of several classroom blocks in different schools in his constituency to boost education, which made learning more convenient for school children. Schools such as Eyo oke Comprehensive High School Oyin Akoko, Okeagbe High School, Okeagbe, Akoko, amongst others, benefited. Several skill Acquisation centers have been built as part of his constituency projects with youths and women trained and empowered financially to start up their business.

Remarkable was the provision of some transformers to his constituency including the 500KVA transformer, over 36 solar powered boreholes in different communities, supply of over 10 ambulances and 50 Motorbikes donated to health care facilities in the region to aid their responses to emergencies while the bikes will help health workers move into difficult remote terrains to offer quality health care to his people.

Contributing to the state security architecture, Honourable Olubumi Tunji-Ojo fondly called “BTO” donated over 100 motor bikes and some vehicles to Amotekun Corps to support their surveillance and security activities in remote areas of the state. Farmers were not left out as he has, on several occasions, supported them with fertilisers, seedlings, and funds to help at the start of farming seasons.

Over 1,000 students in Ondo state presently enjoy educational scholarships at different levels to boost their education. Some have been supported at the Tertiary Education level, others at the secondary level, and most in their primary level. Education for him is key, and as such, he is contributing to the making of the next generation expected to contribute to Nation building. His empowerment program 4 times a year has become the reference point for political mentees in southwest Nigeria. Other humanitarian kind gestures too numerous to mention is what Dr Tunji-ojo is known for. He has raised several families from poverty and is indeed a man of the people.

Our country Nigeria today need leaders who are not just committed to their core assignments but are also sensitive to the yearnings of the people and have the compassionate heart to reach out and touch lives one at a time. For Honourable Tunji-ojo, it’s a blend of professionalism and sincere love for the less privileged in society. Indeed the man of the people.