Olubadan decries killing in Agala forest, asks security agents to fish out killers

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has called on the security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of yet-to-be identified lady in Agala forest, Oke-Aremo in Ibadan last Tuesday for appropriate legal actions.

Olubadan, expressing his concern over the gruesome murder, while playing host to the members of the Ibadan South-East Local Government main Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) led by Commander Ekundayo Temitope at his Alarere residence on Thursday, described the development as very ugly, barbaric and animalistic just as he implored the security agents not only to fish out the culprits, but to ensure that such dastardly act does not reoccur.

The monarch, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by Oladele Ogunsola, his Personal Assistant (Media), further said it was a thing of surprise to him that such a barbaric act could happen in Ibadan and no apprehension was made, stressing that the intelligence network of the security agencies would have to be more strengthened.

Oba Balogun, who spoke through his Bobajiro, Chief Tajudeen Aremu said: “It was a condemnable act by all standard and every right-thinking person should rise against it.”

“I call on you, all the security agencies in the state to remain up and doing to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of such nonsense in our community.”

“We are known for peaceful and communal living and any attempt to import such condemnable act should be resisted by all our might,” the monarch added.

Earlier in his brief remark, the Ibadan South-East Local Government NSCDC boss explained that he came to the palace to present himself as the new Divisional head of the organization in the local government and in recognition of the local government as the one directly in charge of Olubadan palace.

He said the role of traditional institution in the security arrangements of any society cannot be overemphasized, noting that in order to succeed in the onerous task of securing the society, there must be collaboration between the traditional rulers and the security agencies.

“As our father, I count on Your Majesty’s support and understanding at all times. I’m aware that no Divisional head of our organization had ever paid this kind of visit to the palace and with every sense of humility, the implication of that is my recognition of Your Majesty’s strategic and importance to my success.”

“I thank you, Kabiyesi for this honour which I pledge not to take for granted,” Ekundayo added.