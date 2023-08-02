Olubadan begins 1st year anniversary celebration, Thursday

By Adeola Badru

Activities marking the first year anniversary of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, will commence on Thursday.

The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland was enthroned on March 11 2022 after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji.

According to the Chairman of the coronation anniversary, a former Head of Service of the Federation, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, during a press briefing on Wednesday, the delay in the celebration was caused by the General election, among others.

Members of the committee set up to oversee the planning for anniversary include, Professor Soji Adejumo, Chief Gani Kola Balogun and Mr Dele Ogunsola

In a statement read by Mr Dele Ogunsola, the media adviser to the Olubadan, the event commences on Thursday August 3, with a symposium titled: “Ibadan Treasure of the Last Empire and the Challenges of Urban Development,” to be delivered by Prof. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan after which there will be launching of a compendium specially packaged for the anniversary.

“On Friday, 4th of August, there would be conferment of honorary Chieftaincy titles on three illustrious sons of the land, namely, Prof. Soji Adejumo, Barr. Bolaji Ayorinde and Alhaji Adebayo Aruna after which special Jumat service holds at the Central Mosque, Oja’ba while the reception party holds the following day, Saturday at the Jogor Centre, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Way, Oke-Ado.”

“On Sunday 6th August which is the final day, a Thanksgiving service holds at The Cathedral of St. James The Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan.”

Speaking on the achievements of the monarch, the comittee stated further that in the last one year, Olubadan has brought honours to Ibadanland as the first Olubadan in history to become a University Chancellor by his appointment as the Chancellor of Sa’datu Rimi University of Education in far away Kano State and the second Olubadan to receive National Honour of Commander of the Order of Federal Republic (CFR).

“The reduction of such crimes cannot be divorced from the proactiveness of the traditional compound heads known as Mogajis who are constantly reminded by Kabiyesi not only to watch over their compounds, but to also attend to the needs of the jobless adults around whose hands become the devil’s workshop out of idleness in their own little ways.”

“Talking about peace in Ibadanland, another very crucial area where Kabiyesi’s intervention in the last one year has been very noticeable and acknowledged is in the area of war against land grabbing and dispute arising from selling of a particular land to multiple persons.”

“Immediately after inauguration last year, the decision to set up a committee to look into such matters was made by the Olubadan Advisory Council.”

Olubadan, however, to appealed to Ibadan sons and daughters, both at home and in the Diaspora that have the wherewithall to come up with concerted efforts towards reducing the unemployment rate, bearing in mind that government alone cannot solve the problem, adding that it is also one solid way to reduce criminal activities.