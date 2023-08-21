Olu of Warri’s reign has brought progress – Delta Commissioner designate, Oligida

A Commissioner-designate in Delta State, Hon. Samuel Oritsejolomisan Oligida has conveyed his congratulations to the Olu of Warri on the occasion of his second coronation anniversary.

Oligida is from Warri and hails from Warri South-West Local Government Area.

In a statement issued to the media, Honorable Samuel Oligida praised the Olu of Warri for his exemplary lifestyle, which has fostered easy access for his subjects to seek peaceful resolutions for diverse issues.

He highlighted that during the Olu’s two-year reign, substantial advancements and growth have been witnessed, not only within the Itsekiri nation but also in Delta and beyond.

He said, “On behalf of my wife, family, and myself, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ogiame Atuwaste III, the Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his second coronation anniversary”

“I join fellow Itsekiri nationals in celebrating a dynamic king whose profound wisdom has made significant contributions to the advancement of the Itsekiri Nation, Delta and beyond “.

“During your two-year reign, notable progress has been achieved in terms of enhancing human capital and implementing beneficial programs for the Itsekiri nation”

“I pray for your enduring and prosperous reign as king, with a divine bestowment of wisdom to guide the nation’s affairs”.”