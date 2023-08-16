Olu of Warri to mark second coronation anniversary with 10-day celebration

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, is set to commemorate his second coronation anniversary in a week-long activities including conferment of chieftaincy titles, culminating in a thanksgiving service.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a press conference by Chief (Engr.) Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.

According to him, “I am very happy to address this press conference on activities and events lined up the OYO-EKORO 2ND CORONATION Anniversary of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, Olu of Warri.

“Warri kingdom as you all know was founded in 1480 by Olu Ginuwa I. Aside the 88 years interregnum, Warri Kingdom has had 21 Monarchs.

“His majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR is the 21st Monarch to rule Warri Kingdom. He is the Grandson of Olu Erejuwa II and the son of Olu Atuwatse II CON.

He was crowned on 21st August 2021- thus his Coronation Anniversary comes up every year on 21″ August.

“There are events that preced the Anniversary day proper, please permit me to unveil all the activities lined up for this year which starts from18th August 2023-27th August 2023. Ten days of intense activities to mark this year Anniversary, which is 2nd Anniversary of Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR on the prestine throne of Warri Kingdom.

“The events and activities line up will take place here at the palace (Aghofen) and Ode Itsekiri (Big Warri) the ancestral home of Iwere Nation.

“Highlights of this year’s coronation Anniversary which kicks off on the 18th August 2023 is Praise Day.

“His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, The Olu of Warri and the entire Itsekiri Nation, friends and well wishers, will turn out en-mass to commit the 2nd coronation Anniversary to Almighty God with Praise and Worship for Peace and Tranquility in Warri Kingdom.

“His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, will confer Chieftaincy titles on deserving Sons and Daughters of Warri Kingdom.

“Traditional homage paying has always been an integral part of Coronation Anniversary in Warri Kingdom, it will feature in this year celebration.

“Ghigho Aghofen Ceremony is also inclusive in 2nd Coronation Anniversary billed for 26th of August 2023.

“Finally a special anniversary thanksgiving service will come up on 27th August 2023 to mark the end of the 2nd Anniversary Celebration.

“I therefore call on all Itsekiri Sons and Daughters globally, Friends and Well-wishers of Warri Kingdom to come out en-mass to be part of this event.” He added.