Olu of Warri, has brought peaceful coexistence among Itsekiris – Ofe

By Innocent Anaba

The Commissioner representing Itsekiri Nationality on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr. Sunny Ofe, has commended the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, for bringing “peaceful coexistence among Itsekiris.”

He noted that it was not an easy task.

The DESOPADEC Commissioner, at Aghofen in Warri, Delta State, weekend, made the diaclosure, shortly after members of the Board of DESOPADEC and Association of Itsekiri Staff in the Commission, DESOPADEC, paid traditional homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the occasion of his 2nd coronation anniversary.

The DESOPADEC delegation, was led by the Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Nicholas Efele and Sunny Ofe.

Ofe said: “I want to commemorate with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, may his reign bring everlasting peace to Iwere Nation.”

Commending the Warri Monarch for, “bringing serenity and stability to the people of Iwere land,” Efele on his part, called on Itsekiri people to be more focused and strategic in lifting their Nation forward.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, prayed for DESOPADEC delegation, through one of his Chiefs.