Olu of Warri deepening global visibility for Warri kingdom

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has been very focused on taking the kingdom to greater heights since he ascended the throne on August 21st , 2021.

He has been building bilateral relations between his kingdom and several others across the globe. Today Warri kingdom enjoys very strong visibility in world map.

The monarch was in Scotland where the people of Aberdeen honoured him with a sword of faith of the city of Aberdeen and a Bible.

Finish ambassador, Leena Pylvanainen did not mince words when she came on a visit to Warri kingdom , saying it was her first to any kingdom in the country since she resumed in Nigeria .

She was in Warri kingdom on a two day visit this year where she spoke glowingly of the culture and traditions of the people , adding that the visit was part of effort to open an era of warm and robust relationship between her country and the kingdom.

“Your Majesty, Honorable chiefs, all existing protocols, allow me to say this amazing welcome starting from the airport to the palace, the dancing steps, and second most beautiful anthem I have ever heard so impressive. Thank you for the welcome and the invitation to come and visit , for us its our first visit here and I have learned a lot already about the history of your kingdom although this is my first kingdom I am visiting in Nigeria”, she said.

Not too long after her visit the monarch did a return visit to her country Netherlands to consolidate the relationship.

The Ojomo of Warri kingdom, Chief Tesigeweno Yahya Pessu in his paper presented this year at an anniversary celebration in Lagos of Alpha May club , an elite Itsekiri body, acknowledged the international gains the Olu has brought to Warri kingdom since he ascended the throne.

He spoke of the Ghigho Aghofen , a cultural initiative modeled after the British Palace- Watch that the monarch has domesticated in Warri kingdom.

His words, :”Since 2021 when the current Olu of Warri, ascended the pristine throne of his fathers, a silver lining has appeared on our horizon propelled by his zeal to change our narrative. Given his exposure nationally and internationally, he has brought to bear his transformative touch on the affairs of the kingdom.

“Ogiame Atuwatse III, the first Olu to receive the national award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) from the federal government, has set about building strategic alliances across the federation and beyond. In an effort to engage with Itsekiris he has visited many nations as he spreads the gospel of inclusiveness to the new Itsekiri nation.

“In the area of cultural revival, the Ghigho Aghofen initiative has stimulated a renewed interest in the history and culture of the Itsekiri people.”

Vanguard observed that the palace watch, among others is an instrument of cultural revival and integration in the kingdom.

Any community whose turn it is to watch the palace roll out the drums , deck in their colourful cultural outfits, dance to receive the duty- flag from the palace . They are to keep ceremonial watch over the place for three months after which the task is assigned to another itsekiri Community.

This initiative has created an atmosphere of networking among Itsekiris, they look forward to a colourful convivial atmosphere opened to all every quarter at the palace

His Olori (wife) has also been very passionate about adding value to the kingdom. She bagged the ,” Woman empowerment and Africa women of the year awards from a body, the African women achievers.

His Majesty in the last two years has also been driving a vision of economic revival across Itsekiri communities.

He recently decorated Chief Oma Eyewuoma with the title of Ologbotsere, thus filling that gap in his traditional council since he ascended the throne.

Among other celebrations lined up for his second year coronation anniversary, the monarch will use the occasion to confer chieftaincy titles on some deserving Itsekiris.