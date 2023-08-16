Olu of Warri celebrates 2nd coronation anniversary

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri kingdom in Delta state will be agog from 18 to 28 of this month as the Olu of Warri, Ogiame III celebrates his second-year coronation anniversary.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the palace, the Chairman second anniversary coronation committee and Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom Chief Oma Eyewuoma, flanked by other chiefs said the programme will commence on Friday, August 18 at the palace in Warri with a Praise/worship session, adding that Saturday this week the monarch will confer chieftaincy titles on some deserving persons also at the palace.

“On Sunday will be homage on the monarch at Ode Itsekiri. Same day special Iwere choir ministration at the palace in Warri.”

He said the anniversary day proper would be on Monday August 21st at the palace ground..

“Monday August 21, anniversary day at the palace ground. Tuesday, Wednesday conferment of chieftaincy titles – palace ground. Thursday and Friday homage . Saturday Ghigho Aghofen , palace ground. Sunday , thanksgiving service, palace ground”