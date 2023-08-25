Olu Alo  pleads with Tinubu, others to intervene for release of Abdulazeez

The Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has appealed to the Federal government, Kwara state government and Ilorin emirate to intervene in the alleged case that indicted the popular Isese activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun and release him.

It would be recalled that Abdulazeez was arrested on August 16 in Ibadan and whisked away to a police station in Ilorin for alleged insult against the Emir.

He was indicted of insulting the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-gambari among other offences.

However, Olu Alo appealed to the government to release Abdulazeez for the sake of peace and to avert any sort of chaos because it is the beginning of chaos that one knows, no one knows the end.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and who is who in Nigeria to appeal to the Emir and temper justice with mercy while premising his intervention in the spirit of true brotherliness.

He noted that God is love and is incumbent that both Christains and Muslims should sheathe their sword and give peace a chance.

He also pleads with Talolorun’s lawyer to allow the matter to rest at the intervention of the President and others.