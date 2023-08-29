Olu-Alo cautious ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

The Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has advised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) being led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to patiently and painstakingly handle the issue of army take over in Niger by ensuring that war in no way becomes an option to the dialogue and ongoing negotiation.

Olu-Alo made the appeal recently at the Sure Mercy of David Prophetic Sunday which took place at Jesus City Camp, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Olu-Alo who decried the situation in Ukraine, said the war between the country and Russia and the devastation that has occurred shows that men, women including pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, and defenseless youths are always at the receiving end.

“No matter the time it takes to reach a compromise between the military who took over power in Niger and the ECOWAS, dialogue remains the solution because of the bitter experience of war whereby the innocent citizens are always vulnerable.

“The calmness in Niger with no riot by the citizens in reaction to the military intervention should serve as a warning to all other African leaders and should caution every arbiter to be cautious with the type of intervention they are proffering to the debacle,” he said.

He begged the President Tinubu to use his position as the Head of ECOWAS to ensure that war is not the conclusion of their intervention and prevent shedding of innocent blood in Niger.

Olu-Alo lauded the choice of ministers by President Tinubu with the inclusion of women and youth, adding that those who are privileged to be ministers should do their work conscientiously while the ministers who refuse to live up to standard should not be spared.

He also gave kudos to Tinubu for coming up with the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, adding that there are lots of resources in the water to explore and that with this development, very soon, the economy of the country will bounce back.

Earlier, in his words, Pastor Isaac Olu Eyebiokin of CAC Essien Region, Ogun State And Benin Republic. Charged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration as things will normalise in no distance time.

He said that Nigerians should continue to pray for its leaders so that they can lead us well, adding that criticising the government without proffering pragmatic solutions to our problems will not move the nation forward.

Eyebiokin also charged Prophet Olu Alo to remain true to his calling and hear more from God rather than men if he wants to succeed in ministry.