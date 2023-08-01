Olatujoye, Olu of Warri’s queen, others bag African Achievers Award in UK

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Zylus, Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye and Olu of Warri’s queen, Olori Atuwatse 11 have received an award for excellence in business and Corporate Administration at African Achievers Award in London, United Kingdom.

The award which held at the Palace of Westminster, House of Parliament, London, UK, is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional individuals and organizations across Africa.

The event was hosted by Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament, Mr Simon Woolley.

The astute entrepreneur bagged the award in recognition of his immense contribution to the real estate sector through Zylus Homes, the real estate subsidiary of Zylus Group.

It also serves as a testament to his canny business sense and the ability to bring out the best in people.

Themed: “Unlocking Sustainable Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa – the PPP Approach,” the award which brought together industry leaders from Africa to discuss strategies for sustainable development in the continent focused on the importance of addressing the challenges in Africa to work towards a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future in the continent.

Founder and CEO of the Africa Achievers Awards, Mr Tonye Rex Idaminabo said that the importance of the theme was to address Africa’s challenges and work towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

Dr. Olatujoye expressed gratitude to the award organizers for finding him “fit out of millions of Africans who are contributing to the development of the communities, countries and the continent at large.

He added that receiving an award for Business Excellence reflects his tenacity and commitment in the real estate industry while building sustainable business and leading a team that continues to address housing deficit in Nigeria.

“The award is a call to do even much more as he looks forward to not only building a business that caters to the housing needs of Nigerians but also extends to the African Continent,” he said.

Some of those who have congratulated Dr. Olatujoye include his wife Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye who stated that the tremendous success recorded by the GCEO is indeed an inspiration to all the people around him particularly the staff and Associates of Zylus.

Dr. Olatujoye was awarded alongside other prominent personalities including the Commander of the British Empire & Deputy Lieutenant for the King for Greater London, Dr. Yvonne Thompson; Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse II; CEO of Westpro Holdings Zimbabwe, Mr Kenneth Raydon Sharpe; Founder, African One, Mr Viv Ahmun; and Honorary Consul of Malawi in the state of Israel, HE Amb. Nir Gess among others.