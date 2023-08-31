Olamilekan bags award as Top 20 Young CEOs in Nigeria

Olamilekan Bamidele, principal partner at Lekan Bamidele & co; a leading law firm based in Lagos Nigeria, and CEO at advertising and marketing firm King Pexxie Media House (KPMH) – has Attained a spot as 1 of the Top 20 young CEOs in Africa as recognized by the Scream All youth Awards 2023.

Scream award africa issued the ‘Top 20 Young CEOs in Africa’ award, a top-tier award institute in Nigeria with over 10 years of experience in carrying our surveys and generating ratings across various sectors.

This 10th edition of the Scream All Youth Awards highlights resilient, dogged and relentless young ambitious leaders who are taking the forefront and leading innovative businesses that are solving majority of the high level legal problems the African continent and business owners are posed with, while also ensuring to maintain a work-life balance for their employees and labour force.

The award was presented to the young, intellectually vibrant and media savvy CEO at the award ceremony which held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday the 30th day of August 2023.

In his conversation, Olamilekan Bamidele expressed how difficult it is to run a business particularly in a clime like our, and he further hopes this encourages younger CEOs like himself to continue to build even when no one is looking or applauding them. He says “Being an entrepreneur is hard, but being a young African entrepreneur in Nigeria is even harder”

The highly decorated lawyer and marketing communications connoisseur was awarded alongside notable entertainment industry personalities such as Fashion designer Tolu Bally, financial consultant & FX analyst Dr Williams Odion, among others.