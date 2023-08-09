Oladele congratulates Senator Yayi on his birthday

An Ogun State APC chieftain and former Chairman of House of Representatives’ Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele has congratulated the Aremo Oba of Yewaland and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as “Yayi” on his birthday anniversary today.

In his congratulatory message, Oladele thanked Senator Yayi for all his efforts in serving the people of Ogun West in particular and Ogun State in general; more so, his efforts towards the attainment of the Renewed Hope for all Nigerians in line with the vision and aspirations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oladele extolled the virtues of Senator Olamilekan Adeola whom he described as “thoroughbred Yewa son with good character, courage, hard work, humility, respect and honor attributable to an Omoluabi”.

He further said, “it therefore, brings me great pleasure to be wishing you a happy birthday today. Being a political leader and national figure can, at times, be overwhelming, yet you are someone who can keep calm and lead the way.

“Ever since your return to your fatherland in Ogun West to join hands in the development of the senatorial district, things have improved considerably in terms of quality representation, servant leadership, improved quality of life as well as the general perception of Ogun West.

“I hope that your birthday this year is a celebration of the compassionate person that you are and all the good things that you do.

“May God bless you for all your efforts towards the progress of Ogun West Senatorial District and in leading our good people into a more prosperous future,” Oladele concluded.