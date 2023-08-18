Okorocha ends rift with Uzodimma, endorses him for 2nd term after Aso Rock meeting

Ahead of the Imo State gubernatorial polls in November, the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Nneamaka Okafor, on Thursday, August 17.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje held a meeting with Sen Rochas Okorocha.

Senator Okorocha’s endorsement came after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting is on the heels of the heated feud between Uzodimma and Rochas, which the Vice President and the national chairman of the APC have squashed.

Meanwhile, Senator Okoracha described Uzodimma as a worthy party man who has promoted the party’s progressive ideals in his administration of Imo State affairs and other national assignments.

Rochas endorses Uzodimma’s second-term bid He stated that Governor Uzodimma deserves all the support and will work for his victory ahead of the crucial elections. Senator Okorocha said: “Governor Uzodimma deserves all the support he needs, and I will work for his victory.” This endorsement is coming barely hours after Okorocha’s son-in-law and Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 Imo State Governorship election, Uche Nwosu, had endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for re-election.

Recall that in the early days of Governor Uzodimma’s current tenure, the media space had been awash with stories of quarrels between the two leaders of Imo State. However, this recent endorsement by Senator Rochas Okorocha signals unity in the All Progressives Congress (APC) camp in Imo State.

Tension as Uzodimma drops deputy for female running mate ahead of Imo governorship election Meanwhile, Imo State Deputy Governor Placid Njoku has been dropped for Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro ahead of the November governorship election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed this while unveiling Ekomaro in the state capital, Owerri, on Saturday, August 12. The governor said he has no issue with Njoku, adding that the decision to run with Ekomaro is based on political strategy