Okoro takes over as 43rd Plateau CP

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Mr. Julius Okoro has resumed duty as the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State. Before his redeployment to Plateau, he was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Alfred Alabo issues in Jos on Friday stated, “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the State that, CP Okoro Alawari Julius has today, assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command.

“CP Okoro Alawari Julius hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (ed) degree in History from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in 1987 and a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 2010. The Commissioner of Police was commissioned as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in March 1990. Up to this day, the dogged Commissioner of Police has served in various capacities, making a tremendous impact across different States of the Federation.

“The CP from his early days as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and rising to the rank of Deputy Commissioner Police, has served the nation in various capacities which include, Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO), Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tactical Team Commander, Area Commander, Head, Department of Finance and Administration, Operations and Investigation, just to mention but a few.

“The Police boss was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) in March 2022 and was posted as Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and later to Benue State Command as Commissioner of Police where he served last before his posting to Plateau State Command as the 43rd Commissioner of Police. CP Okoro on assuming duty today, 11th August 2023, assured the people of Plateau State that the Command under his watch will continue to improve in our duty of protecting lives and properties, maintaining law and order, while creating a safe environment for all Plateau State citizens to live in.”