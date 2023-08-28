Okonjo-Iweala, Soludo others to storm Abia for MOUAU founder’s day

By Steve Oko

Director General of World Trade Centre, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; among other eminent Nigerians are set to storm Abia State for the 30th founder’s day of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

While Soludo is billed to deliver the Founder’s day lecture, Okonjo-Iweala will deliver the goodwill message.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti is the Special Guest of Honour, according to a statement by the Chairman of the Organising Committee,

Professor Jude Mbanasor.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Umuahia, said that former Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba, would be chair the anniversary lecture.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe will kick-start the anniversary activities with a parley with journalists on Tuesday.

It gave the theme of the lecture as ” Leadership, Agriculture and Entrepreneurship: the Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara Model for National Growth and Identity”.

“Prof Uchenna Nwachuku, an international scholar based in the United States of America will review the theme of the lecture”, the statement added

The statement listed other activities slated for the 30th founder’s day of MOUAU to include novelty match, interdenominational and jumat services as well as Awards day.

State Governors, cabinet Ministers, captains of industry and scholars have been invited to the ceremony scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30 and climax on Friday, September 1, 2023.