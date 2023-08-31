Oil thieves, Nigeria’s enemies behind   campaign of calumny against Tompolo – Group

By John Alechenu

A pro- Niger Group, the Ijaw Youths Network has said those it described as oil thieves and their cronies who are avowed enemies of Nigeria’s progress as those behind the campaign of calumny against High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise called Tompolo.

The group said the sole objective of the campaign is to blackmail the Federal Government into rejecting the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to his firm, Tantita Security Services Limited, TSL, in 2022.

Members of the group recalled that since August 2022, TSL has been in the forefront of the intensified campaign against oil theft which has brought the nation’s economy on its knees.

The pan-Ijaw group revealed that the attacks against Tompolo is being sponsored by an ex militant leader from Ondo State whose identity will be exposed in due course.

It described the situation as shocking in view of the fact that the firm has been delivering on its mandate of stemming crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The national Coordinator and Secretary of IYN, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, respectively, said this in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, on Thursday.

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ignore those calling for a review of the tripartite contract, describing them as “disgruntled elements in the corridors of power who are driven by mischief and a wild attempt to put an unfair scar on the face of history.”

IYN maintained that there is incontrovertible evidence that Tantita Security Services Limited offered the desperately needed solutions to the huge “existential economic crisis of mind-boggling proportion executed by a lethal criminal gang that targeted the soul of the nation’s economy.”

It added that in the past one year, the achievements of TSL in curbing oil theft in Nigeria can not be contradicted, noting that it is the height of absurdity for “the convoluted minds to posit that the best way to reward a child who has scored excellent marks is to make him to repeat his class.”

The group equally cited the passmark given to TSL by the NNPC GMD, Kele Kyari, who told Nigerians that the pipeline contract with the oil surveillance company had yielded massive result which is not comparable in monetary terms with the contract sum.

Kyari’s submission, it said, was based on the sterling performance by TSL in the campaign against oil theft in the country.

The group noted that the firm discovered 295 illegal connections to NNPC pipelines many of which have been in sabotage operations for years, and destroyed thousands of illegal refineries in the region in addition to the arrest of massive vessels involved in siphoning crude oil in the Niger Delta.

The group said , “We have watched with shock the sponsored campaign of calumny by a group of frustrated individuals against the person of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (TOMPOLO) over the pipeline security contracted awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

“As an organization whose membership spreads across the clans of the Ijaw nation, we had taken the decision to ignore the indirect attacks on the Presidency and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited over the engagement of Tantita to stem the alarming theft of the nation’s crude resources in 2022.

“However, our investigation has shown that those calling on the President to initiate a review of the tripartite security contract are disgruntled elements in the corridors of power who are driven by mischief and a wild attempt to put an unfair scar on the face of history.

“Perhaps, only those who are behind this pitiable campaign of calumny and the incendiary narrative against Tantita Security Services Limited will opt to embrace a selective amnesia to forget the dire state of the nation’s oil economy and the desperate move by the Federal Government to salvage a bad situation.”

The Ijaw group recalled that the oil pipeline protection contract was earlier awarded to late Capt Hosa Okunbor, noting that no son of the Niger Delta wrote to the President to cancel the deal because it was awarded to ‘one man.’

It further noted, “Clearly, the late Capt Hosa executed the contract to the best of his ability until the reality of oil theft and the virulent sabotage of the nation’s economy made the Federal Government and the NNPC to seek the intervention of local security outfits to fight what had become a menace.

“We are baffled that these men who are trivializing the security of the nation’s pipeline forgot to raise hell that the pipeline security contract was given to a single company. It is important to reiterate as stated by proponents of the democratization of pipeline security contract that the contract erstwhile executed by Capt Hosa was split into three and a part of it was awarded to TSL.

“Curiously, the ex-militant commander who paid a hack writer in government to embark on a smear campaign against Tompolo opted to be silent about the other firms executing the same contract of securing the nation’s pipelines.”