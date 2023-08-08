Oil theft: Tompolo’s Tantita security firm deserves national honour – Ossai

Media Assistant to the former governor of Delta State Mr. Ossai Success has called on Federal Government to honour Tantita Security Services for contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy through the protection of oil pipelines.

According to Ossai on his social media pages, Tantita Security Services has made Nigeria meet up with the crude oil quota which is 1.8 million barrels per day easily through the protection of oil pipelines.



He noted that illegal pipelines have been the major problems we have been facing as a nation and that has affected the country’s economy negatively until the involvement of Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo and the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Kestin Pondi.

“The federal government should consider giving the Tantita Security Services national honor for contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.



Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo and the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Chief Kestin Pondi efforts at the discovery of illegal pipelines in the country and capturing of vessels carrying barrels of stolen crude oil need to be commended by everyone irrespective of the interest involved .



If not for the involvement of Tantita Security Services, numerous illegal tapping points used by crude oil bunkers would have continued existing .



They have done well in the protection of our oil pipelines.

We need to give them the maximum corporation in ensuring that Nigeria’s economy keeps growing.” he said