Ogun, Navy to secure Tongeji Island — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration would collaborate with the Nigerian Navy towards ensuring the protection of lives and property of Nigerians living on Tongeji Island, in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun stated this when he received the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdulahi, who paid him a courtesy call in his office, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, who noted that the Island remained an essential part of Nigeria and Ogun State, said all efforts would be geared towards making the inhabitants of the Island feel a sense of belonging.

He said: “Tongeji Island remains a vibrant part of our country, our state and Ipokia Local Government Area. But the problem we have here is that there is no road connection to the Island.

“I must put on record the efforts of the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff in respect to insecurity and the feeling of being alienated by our people there, who feel abandoned and not being cared for. I recalled I had a meeting with the National Security Adviser on the issue of insecurity on the Island.”