Ogun First Lady debunks criticizing Tinubu’s economic policies

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has debunked a statement, credited to her criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies

Mrs. Abiodun, in a statement signed by Yomi Owope, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Office of the First Lady, described the statement as malicious, baseless, devoid of truth and the work of malevolent people intent on causing harm to Her Excellency’s reputation.

While declaring her support to all policies of President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, Mrs Abiodun said she recognized President’s policies as being in the best interest of the nation.

The statement reads, “the attention of Her Excellency, the wife of the governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun has been drawn to an article by the People’s Gazette purportedly ascribing a statement to Her Excellency regarding the economic policies of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR”.

“The content in question alleged that Her Excellency, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, the wife of the Governor of Ogun State, made statements criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and suggesting that he has caused distress to Nigerians”.

“We firmly assert that these malicious claims are entirely baseless, devoid of truth and the work of malevolent people intent on causing harm to Her Excellency’s reputation”.

“We wish to also emphatically state that Mrs. Abiodun has not participated in any interview or engagement with any media outlet wherein she expressed the sentiments attributed to her in the aforementioned article”.

“Her Excellency has always maintained a dignified and respectful relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as well as with his family”.

“The notion of her making disparaging remarks about the President is not only unfounded, but also incongruent with her values and principles”.

“It is of utmost importance to highlight that the Abiodun family wholeheartedly supports the President’s policies, recognizing them as being in the best interest of the nation”.

“The article published by the People’s Gazette is an outright lie and a regrettable misrepresentation of the truth and an attempt to sow discord where none exists”.