Ogun Customs generates N13.3m in July

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Controller Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bamidele Makinde on Tuesday disclosed that the command generated a sum of N13,370,229.00 as revenue, from baggage assessment and proceeds from auction sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the month of July.

He said the Command also made a seizure of 2,113 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 21 units of vehicles, 17,950 litres of PMS and 1,416 pieces of used tyres among others.

These were contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Command, Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Makinde, the seizures were made from different locations across the State and were mainly intelligence-driven.

He added that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items is put at N106,757,592.00.

He noted that the Command’s activities in the State conform with the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

“Various sections and subsections of the Act empower Customs’ operatives to carry out patrol freely in the exercise of their duties in enforcing Customs & Excise Laws, making seizures/detention, and arrest of suspects in connection with smuggling activities”.

“The Act also prescribes various punishments on trade-related matters. Examples of such are obstruction of officers, hindrance, molestation or assaults on officers while on lawful duty as well as preventing seizure of items, or arrest of a suspect which attracts a fine of N5,000,000.00, imprisonment for 5 years or both”.

While commending the officers and men of the command on their immense contributions to the laudable achievements recorded so far, Makinde charged them to remain resolute in the discharge of their duties, which he said must be done with courtesy without loss of dignity.

Makinde appreciated the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his visit to the Command recently, described the visit as an encouragement to officers and a morale booster.

He assured the CGC of sustaining and improving the performance tempo of the Command.

“As the Command’s stakeholders’ engagement continues to be brought to bear, the Controller appreciated the practical presence of our critical stakeholders, such as Heads of sister agencies; security agencies from Igolo; Secretary General Inter-border forum and clearing agents, during the visit of the Ag CGC.

“The CAC applauded the traditional rulers in the Ipokia Local Government Area, community leaders, youths and other members of Idiroko and Ipokia communities for the warm reception given to the Ag CGC when he visited the Palaces of Oniko of Ikolaje and Onipokia of Ipokia to pay homage and courtesy visit. He, on a final note, appreciated the gentlemen of the press for their usual objectivity in their news reportage”.

“The CAC commended the compliant travelers for their honesty and patriotism which made part of the generated revenue a reality.