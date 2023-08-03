Ogumu hails Omo-Agege at 60

The All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial coordinator in Ika North East Mr. Promise Ogumu, has congratulated the immediate past Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege on his 60th birth anniversary.

Ogumu in a congratulatory message described Omo-Agege as an achiever who has impacted the people of Delta State and Nigeria with his leadership qualities.



He stated that , Omo-Agege at 60 is a blessing to Nigerians considering his legendary accomplishments.

Ogumu also commended Omo-Agege for attracting developments to Delta State and for sponsoring bills that are impactful to Nigerians.



“Onbebalf of my family , I celebrate you on the occasion of your 60th birthday.

Thank you for making Delta State proud at the National Assembly with your leadership qualities and achievements.



“You distinguished yourself as a senator and as a politician by keeping to your promises to the people .

You have achieved a lot at 60 and we are happy to have a leader like you.



“You have contributed immensely to the development of Delta State and Nigeria .

“It is my prayer that God will continually bless you with sound health .” he added .